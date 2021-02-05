By Trend

One of the main tasks in the field of real estate registration is to ensure the satisfaction of citizens, more convenient and flexible use of the services by the population, simplification of procedures, and application of modern approaches to improving the quality of services, Trend reports on Feb.5 referring to a source in the State Property Service under Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

According to the source, 237,450 real estate objects were registered in 2020. Of these, 63,247 (26.6 percent) accounted for the primary registration, and 174,203 (73.4 percent) - for re-registration. Of the property, to which ownership rights were registered, 35,775 fell on individual private and country houses, 74,533 - apartments, 118,534 - land plots, 2,543 - non-residential buildings, 5,368 - non-residential premises, 637 - property complex, and 59 - multi-story residential buildings. Of the initially registered property 36,682 fell on Baku city, and 26,565 - on the regions of Azerbaijan.

The source also noted that in 2020, the initial state registration of ownership of 34,060 apartments was carried out, which is a growth of 7.8 percent compared to 2019. Besides, a technical inventory of 199,640 houses was carried out and their technical passports were drawn up. Meantime, 262,940 certificates (Form-1) were issued to legal entities and individuals with a description of real estate registered in the state register. In 2020, 32,690 mortgage agreements were registered.

In order to more conveniently register property rights, the field registration campaigns were carried out and services were provided for citizens directly at their residence addresses. During 2020, 27 such field registration campaigns were organized, summed up the source.

