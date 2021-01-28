By Trend

The number of contactless transactions with payment cards in Azerbaijan over 2020 amounted to about 118 million, President of the country's Banks Association (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev said at the Fintex Summit Online event, Trend reports on Jan.28.

According to Nuriyev, the share of the above operations throughout the past year reached 58.3 percent, thus growing by about 10 percentage points compared to 2019.

"It’s noteworthy that for the first time in Azerbaijan the number of non-cash transactions with payment cards exceeded the indicator of cash turnover," he added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz