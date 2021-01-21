By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan have signed a roadmap for cooperation on the Lapis Lazuli transit and transport corridor, Turkmenistan Foreign Ministry reported on its official website.

The signing of the roadmap followed a trilateral online meeting of the heads of the interagency group of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Afghanistan. The group has been established to enhance the opportunities of the Lapis Lazuli corridor through the cooperation in the field of transport and communications.

During the meeting, the parties noted the effectiveness of cooperation in this format and reviewed the results of cooperation over the past period. In addition, they exchanged views on joint activities for 2021.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Bayramgeldy Ovezov, supervising the transport and communications sector of the country, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Acting Chairman of the Central Bank of Afghanistan Ajmal Ahmadi participated in the meeting.

Transit and Transport Cooperation Agreement (Lapis Lazuli) between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Afghanistan was signed in November 2017 at the Ministerial Meeting of the 7th Regional Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan. Among the main objectives of the partnership in this format is to increase the economic integration of the region.

---

