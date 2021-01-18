By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to neighbouring Georgia in 2020, Azertag has reported.

During last year, the country exported 214,900 tons of diesel fuel to Georgia, thus accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports. In addition, the volume of exported diesel fuel is by 44,700 tons or 26.3 percent more than in 2019.

It should be noted that Georgia imported 1.1 million tons of gasoline and diesel fuel during last year, which is by 10,000 tons more than in 2019. Of this, gasoline accounts for 540,400 tons and diesel fuel for 565,600 tons.

Russia accounted for 31.4 percent or 342,800 tons of Georgia’s gasoline and diesel fuel imports. In addition, Azerbaijan exported 214,900 tons of diesel fuel to Georgia, Romania 295,900 tons, Turkmenistan 104,700 tons, Greece 45,000 tons, Kazakhstan 41,500 tons, Turkey 16,600 tons and Moldova 10,600 tons.

Moreover, Azerbaijan exported 736.3 million kWh of electricity to Georgia in 2020, which is by 34 percent less than in 2019.

During last year Georgia imported a total of 1.6 million kWh of electricity of which imports from Azerbaijan accounted for 45.1 percent.

Additionally, Azerbaijan exported 101.8 million kWh of electricity to Turkey through Georgia during 2020.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $536.2 million during 2020. Of total turnover, Azerbaijan’s export to Georgia amounted to $461.9 million, while import from Georgia to $74.2 million.

