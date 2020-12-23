By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange held an auction on the placement of short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on December 23, 2020, Trend reports citing the BSE.

The number of notes was 150 million manat ($88 million), a circulation period - 29 days.

During the auction, 16 investors submitted 26 orders in the price range from 99.45 manat ($58.5) to 99.53 manat ($58.54).

According to the CBA's decision, the cut-off price of the bonds amounted to 99.53 manat ($58.54) and the weighted average price – 99.53 manat ($58.54). The total amount of orders at nominal prices amounted to 841.5 million manat ($495 million).

The maturity date is January 21, 2021.

Short-term notes are a monetary policy tool for regulating the money supply in circulation. Only banks can buy notes.

