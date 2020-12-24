By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Central Asian country of Tajikistan have discussed ways of cooperation in the field of industry and sharing Azerbaijan's experience in establishing industrial parks, Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry has reported.

The discussion took place during a video conference between the Azerbaijan Economy Ministry and Tajikistan Industry and New Technologies Ministry on December 23.

During the meeting, Tajikistan Industry and New Technologies Minister Sherali Kabir emphasized his country’s willingness to use Azerbaijan’s experience, expand cooperation with Azerbaijan, especially in the field of industry, logistics and creation of industrial parks.

The parties discussed the possibility of providing methodological and practical assistance in the creation of industrial parks in Tajikistan.

Presentations were made on the activities of industrial parks in Azerbaijan and the possibility of transporting goods from Tajikistan through Azerbaijan.

It was underlined that currently there are five industrial parks specializing in chemistry, processing, shipbuilding, light industry, pharmaceuticals and other industries. The number of residents of industrial parks has reached 50, while the investment portfolio of residents is $3.8 billion.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan's Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Alekperov emphasized the great potential of cooperation between the two countries in various economic spheres, including industry, noting that the conference would contribute to the expansion of relations in this area.

Stressing the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the field of industrial parks, he noted that favourable conditions for entrepreneurship have been created there. In addition, he briefed the participants on the benefits and support mechanisms applicable to the residents.

It should be noted that between January and September in 2020, products produced in industrial parks accounted for 10.6 percent of Azerbaijan's non-oil production and for 20.3 percent of exports.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan amounted to $2.9 million during the period of January-October 2020.

