An online meeting dedicated to the restoration of irrigation systems in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation was held at the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by the heads of reclamation departments of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Zangilan, Khojavand, Tartar, Barda, Goranboy, Yevlakh, Aghjabedi, Beylagan district and the Institute for Designing Water Resources of Azerbaijan.

Firstly, Chairman of Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC, Ahmad Ahmadzade, congratulated the participants on the historic victory achieved in the liberation war thanks to the valiant Azerbaijani army led by the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The chairman said that water resources in the liberated territories are of great importance in terms of increasing water resources in Azerbaijan.

He noted that there are nine reservoirs, seven basins, 6,426 kilometers of irrigation network, two hydropower facilities, 330 kilometers of collector and drainage network, 803 hydraulic structures, 88 pumping stations, 1429 sub-artesian wells in the liberated territories. In total, there are 125,800 hectares of irrigated land on the irrigated lands.

Ahmadzade added that an order was signed at the meeting in order to prepare proposals for an inventory of reclamation and irrigation facilities on the balance of the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management in the liberated territories, to assess their technical condition, and to ensure their maintenance and operation.

Also, a corresponding commission headed by Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management Rafig Aslanov was created, he added.

According to the order, the activity of the Gubadly Department of Irrigation Systems will resume from November 16.

Moreover, Rafig Aslanov spoke about the forthcoming work to clarify the damage caused to the irrigation and reclamation systems as a result of the Armenian occupation.

"After specifying the number of water management and land reclamation facilities in the liberated territories, suitable structures will be determined. The commissioning of these facilities will ensure a continuous supply of irrigation water in the territory where there were problems in water supply, to ensure high yields in agriculture and restore the ecological balance. Employees of the Institute for the Design of Water Management Objects are also involved in this work. Work has already begun on the organization of irrigation works in various areas, which will be completed as soon as possible," said Aslanov.

Further, the details of the upcoming activities were discussed with the heads of the reclamation departments.

