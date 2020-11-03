By Trend

The prices of precious metals, excluding palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 3 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 3 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 19.176 manat or $11.28 (0.6 percent) and amounted to 3,216.3065 manat or $1,891.945 per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 34.8075 manat or $20.475 (0.91 percent) and amounted to 3,799.2195 manat ($2,234.835).

The price of silver increased by 0.3213 manat or 18 cents (0.79 percent) and amounted to 40.897 manat ($24.05).

The price of platinum increased by 20.5445 manat or $12.085 (1.42 percent) and amounted to 1.463,207 manat (86 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 0.9945 manat or 58 cents per ounce, platinum decreased by 46.104 manat or $27.12 (3.1 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.7607 manat or 44 cents (1.9 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 136.8925 manat or $80.525 (3.5 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 648.2015 manat or $381.295 (25.2 percent), silver grew by 10.212 manat or $6.007 (33.3 percent), palladium rose by 743.2825 manat or $437.225 (24.3 percent) and platinum decreased by 120.598 manat or $70.94 (7.6 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Nov. 3, 2020 3,216.3065 40.897 1,463.207 3,799.2195 Nov. 2, 2020 3,197.1305 40.5757 1,442.6625 3,834.027 Oct. 3, 2020 3,215.312 40.1363 1,509.311 3,936.112 Nov. 3, 2019 2,568.105 30.685 1,583.805 3,055.937 Change in a day: in man. 19.176 0.3213 20.5445 -34.8075 in % 0.6 0.79 1.42 -0.91 Change in a month in man. 0.9945 0.7607 -46.104 -136.8925 in % 0 1.9 -3.1 -3.5 Change in a year in man. 648.2015 10.212 -120.598 743.2825 in % 25.2 33.3 -7.6 24.3

