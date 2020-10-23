By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan accounts for 59.8 percent of Georgia oil bitumen imports during the period of January-September 2020, local media has reported.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 54,100 tons of oil bitumen to Georgia, thus, becoming Georgia's largest bitumen exporter.

During the reporting period, Georgia imported 90,500 tons of oil bitumen.

The main suppliers of oil bitumen to Georgia are also Iraq with 22,200 tons, Iran with 7,600 tons, Russia with 3,200 tons), and Turkey with 2,100 tons.

Earlier it was reported that Georgia accounted to 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas exports from Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the trade turnover between two countries during the reporting period amounted to $416 million. Of this, Azerbaijan's export to Georgia amounted to $365.6 million, while import to Azerbaijan amounted to $50.3 million.

Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) has invested about $100 million in social projects in Georgia. Many new schools have been built and renovated in Georgia. In addition, cultural centers, kindergartens and sports complexes have been built and put into operation. This work was carried out not only in the regions where Azerbaijanis live, but also in all regions of Georgia.

Likewise, SOCAR is planning to build a sport complex in Georgia’s village Qizilhajili and a kindergarten in the village of Gabali. In addition, SOCAR Gergia Gas began construction of 13,145 meter gas distribution network in the Georgia’s village of Ilmazli, that will cover several neighboring settlements.

SOCAR launched its activity in Georgia in 2006. Main directions of SOCAR Georgia Gas LLC activity comprise exports to the Georgian market and sale of natural gas, as well as construction and rehabilitation of gas pipelines. Additionally, SOCAR Georgia Petroleum LLC was established in 2006, and at present, there are over 70 filling stations at the subordinate of the company.

