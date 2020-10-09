By Trend

Georgia exported 5 tons of hazelnuts and other walnuts to Azerbaijan in the first eight months of the current year, Trend reports National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Exports amounted to $4,600. Throughout the year, export is recorded only in August. Products entered Azerbaijan by road.

Exports of hazelnuts and walnuts to Azerbaijan have significantly reduced in the last two years. During February-August of 2019, in February alone, 0.4 tons of nuts worth just $200 exported from Georgia to Azerbaijan under the trademark 0802.

Exports of hazelnuts and walnuts to Azerbaijan in 2018 made 143 tons under trademark 0802. Exports covered January, February, May, June, and July. This year, Georgia sold a total of $704,000 worth of nuts to Azerbaijan.

In 2017 and 2016, the export of a given product is not recorded at all, while in 2015, Georgia exported 33.7 tons of nuts and walnuts worth $32,100 to Azerbaijan under the trademark 0802.

