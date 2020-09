By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate September 14 1.7 September 21 1.7 September 15 1.7 September 22 1.7 September 16 1.7 September 23 1.7 September 17 1.7 September 24 1.7 September 18 1.7 September 25 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0336 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9936, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0191 manat (0.9 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate September 14 2.0141 September 21 2.0173 September 15 2.0221 September 22 2.0006 September 16 2.0141 September 23 1.9854 September 17 1.9988 September 24 1.981 September 18 2.0142 September 25 1.9837 Average weekly 2.0127 Average weekly 1.9936

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0223, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency declined by 0.0003 manat (1.3 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate September 14 0.0227 September 21 0.0225 September 15 0.0226 September 22 0.0223 September 16 0.0226 September 23 0.0223 September 17 0.0226 September 24 0.0221 September 18 0.0227 September 25 0.0221 Average weekly 0.0226 Average weekly 0.0223

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0013 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2227, accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dipped by 0.004 manat (1.8 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate September 14 0.2274 September 21 0.2246 September 15 0.2271 September 22 0.2228 September 16 0.227 September 23 0.2218 September 17 0.2269 September 24 0.221 September 18 0.2251 September 25 0.2233 Average weekly 0.2267 Average weekly 0.2227

