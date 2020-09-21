By Ayya Lmahamad

Germany is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan, Ambassador Wolfgang Manig said during the meeting with Azerbaijan Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

During the meeting, Economy Minister stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to development of cooperation with EU countries, especially with Germany.

He noted that the effective work on German-Azerbaijani high-level working group on trade and investment and the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce is important for the development of relations, adding that the next meeting of the working group at the end of this year can contribute to the expansion of cooperation.

Moreover, it was noted that the vocational education center was recently opened in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park with the use of German experience. In addition, it was noted that German companies can benefit from Azerbaijan’s favorable investment and business environment, transport and transit opportunities.

Likewise, Jabbarov informed about the measures taken during the pandemic, current economic situation, reforms, establishment of Azerbaijan Investment Holding and Economic Council, as well as directions of economic development in the post-pandemic period.

Additionally, sides exchanged views on the development of relations, continued participation of managers in advanced training courses in Germany, and on the cooperation between the Federal Association of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises of Germany and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan.

