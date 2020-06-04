By Ayya Lmahamad

SOCAR Polymer has launched production of raw materials for a special kind of fabrics used in the manufacture of medical masks, Ministry of Economy’s press service reported on June 4.

According to the information, "SOCAR Polymer" LLC produces polypropylene and polyethylene of increased density, is one of the largest investors among residents of the Sumgayit chemical industrial park.

As reported earlier, in January-April 2020, SOCAR Polymer exported products by $41.5 million, which is 37 percent more than in the same period last year, putting them in the top ten ranking of non-state exporters in the non-oil sector in the country for the first quarter.

SOCAR Polymer was founded on July 16, 2013 in order to reinforce the development of the chemical industry of the country. The company’s production facilities consist of Polypropylene (PP) and High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) plants, which were put into operations in July 2018 and February 2019, respectively. The plants capacity is 184.000 and 120.000 tons respectively.

Its products can be used for production of high-pressure gas/sewage/water pipes, packaging, textiles, stationery, automotive components, electronic and electrical appliances, medical devices, etc.

