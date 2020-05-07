Azerbaijani Azercosmos OJSC satellite operator signed a cooperation agreement with TheAngle, a company providing satellite network services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the agreement, the parties will jointly provide reliable communication services (internet, voice, video, mobile, etc.) in the regions of the Middle East and Europe, the source said.

“Our permanent partnership with TheAngle will expand scope of the company in the satellite market and enable us to serve more customers,” the Chief Commercial Director of Azercosmos Mark Guthrie said.

TheAngle offers broadband satellite services and numerous satellite applications in the field of telecommunications in the regions of the Middle East and Europe.

“Our collaboration will further strengthen our position as a reliable provider of satellite services in the Middle East’s energy sector,” CEO of TheAngle Hassam Karim said.

Azercosmos OJSC, the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, provides high-quality satellite services in the field of telecommunications and exploration. Azercosmos is the operator of the Azerspace-1 telecommunications satellite, as well as the Azersky and Azerspace-2 remote sensing satellites.

