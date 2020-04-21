The leading mobile operator of the country “Azercell Telecom” LLC continues its contribution to the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Aiming to prevent the spread of the virus in the country, the company has provided its support on the operational processing of citizens' requests in the frame of the “System for Obtaining and Monitoring of Permits during the Special Quarantine Regime” jointly developed by the E-Government Development Center under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Considering customer convenience as a priority, Azercell activated the SMS permission system (8103) for its subscribers free of charge in a short timeframe. It should be recalled that, due to the social isolation measures, citizens must text a special index indicating the purpose of the permit, along with ID card serial code and number to 8103 to leave their place of residence.

Taking into account that, the first days of the SMS permission system launch were the tense period for both citizens and the E-Government Development Center, Azercell’s Call Center operated in an enhanced working mode and supported the Call Center of ASAN Service (9108), promptly answering incoming calls and questions related to the rules for using SMS permission system. In addition, Azercell prepared the special informative video tutorials in order to answer questions that may arise on using the service and shared them on its Social Media accounts. Also, Azercell provided E-Government Development Center with uninterrupted communication services by presenting Mi-Fi devices, unlimited data packages and special numbers for unlimited calls.

It should be noted that, during the global pandemic, Azercell has implemented a number of projects and social initiatives aimed at ensuring economic stability and improving the social welfare of the population in support of the measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

