The container train in transit travels for the first time via Xi'an (China) - Izmit (Turkey) route through Kazakhstan on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), local media reported, citing Kazakhstan’s KTZ Express National Company.

The train arrived in Kazakhstan through the border station Altynkol (Kazakh-Chinese border). Then, along the TITR route, the train will proceed to the port of Aktau and will be delivered to the port of Baku by a feeder vessel. After that, the cargo will be delivered to Turkey through the territories of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

A container train consisting of 41 forty-foot containers with various consumer goods will travel the distance from the departure point to the destination in 16 days.

“1,100 TEU have already been transported in transit via the Trans-Caspian Route during 1Q2020,” says Dmitry Abdullaev, Head of KTZ Express JSC.

He said the route also provides Kazakhstan exporters with the opportunity to deliver their products to Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, as well as to the ports of the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

The company is continuously working to create favorable tariff conditions and attract volumes to the promising trans-Kazakhstan route, he added.

A number of international transport routes go through the territory of Kazakhstan. Since the beginning of novel coronavirus outbreak, Kazakhstan has suspended passenger traffic with a number of countries, including China. However, this measure did not affect cargo and transit transportation, which is still underway as usual.