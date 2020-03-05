By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan and Russia’s Rostov Region have signed cooperation agreements in industry, tourism, consulting, humanitarian and other sectors during a business forum held in Baku on March 4.

This business forum took place during the visit of a delegation, led by Governor of Rostov Oblast of Russia Vasili Golubev, to Azerbaijan.

Nearly 100 businessmen from both countries acting in trade, industry, education, healthcare, agriculture, logistics, insurance, consulting and other sectors attended the business forum.

Addressing the forum, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said that political will and joint efforts of Azerbaijani and Russian presidents have provided a solid foundation for expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

It was mentioned that one of the important directions of Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation is also trade and investment cooperation, and expansion of relations between both countries’ entrepreneurs play a significant role in achieving this goal.

Azerbaijan closely cooperates with more than 70 federal entities in Russia, including Rostov Region.

There is great potentials in industry, agricultural machine building, alternative energy, humanitarian and other sectors to expand relations with Rostov Oblast.

Informing the forum participants about reforms implemented in the country, Mikayil Jabbarov invited entrepreneurs of Rostov Region to benefit from favourable business and investment opportunities created in Azerbaijan.

Governor of Rostov Oblast of Russia Vasili Golubev expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan. He also noted that business forums and events held with the participation of business circles are essential for the development of bilateral relations.

Speaking about trade and investment opportunities of Rostov Oblast, he noted the potential for the development of relations with Azerbaijan and the increase of trade turnover.

Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu and Russia’s ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov emphasized that political relations between the countries are in the high level. They also noted that mutual visits and meetings are the sign of the great importance given to the improvement of Azerbaijan-Russia relations.

At the event, information was given about joint Azerbaijani-Russian projects in Rostov.

The Head of “Voterfoll PRO” LTD Konstantin Kuzin, the Managing Director of “Aviakompaniya Azimut” JSC Eduard Teplichkiy and the rector of “South University (Management, business and law institution) Imran Akbar made representations on the activity of the enterprises they represent.

At the end of the event, a presentation was demonstrated about tourism and investment opportunities of Rostov Region.

