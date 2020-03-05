By Trend

The changes were made to the decision to limit the transportation by ferries to the Kazakh ports of Aktau and Kuryk in connection with coronavirus, which was supposed to take effect on March 5, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company.

“The negotiations were held between the relevant structures of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in connection with this issue,” the statement said. “Afterwards, it was allowed to transport not only railcars, but also passenger vehicles and trucks by ferries from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan. The restriction on the transportation of cars remains in force.”

“Moreover, the transportation of any car or cargo from Iran, as well as citizens of this country by the company’s ferries to the Kazakh ports of Aktau and Kuryk, will still remain banned,” the statement said.

The company informs passengers and entrepreneurs who wish to transport goods that ticket sale has been resumed.

The Professor Gul ferry ship is currently being loaded at Azerbaijan’s Alat port. After being loaded and the corresponding clearance, the ferry will move towards the port of Kuryk.

