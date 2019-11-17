By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by over 17.6 manat ($10.3) or 0.7 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,485 manat ($1,462).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Nov. 4
|
2,570.1365
|
Nov. 11
|-
|
Nov. 5
|
2,559.7665
|
Nov. 12
|
2,475.5485
|
Nov. 6
|
2,525.9535
|
Nov. 13
|
2,482.6120
|
Nov. 7
|
2,535.4735
|
Nov. 14
|
2,490.3470
|
Nov. 8
|
2,497.8780
|
Nov. 15
|
2,493.2200
|
Average weekly
|
2,537.8416
|
Average weekly
|
2,485.4318
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.1275 manat ($0.075) or 0.44 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.7 manat ($16.9).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Nov. 4
|
30.7965
|
Nov. 11
|-
|
Nov. 5
|
30.6561
|
Nov. 12
|
28.7033
|
Nov. 6
|
29.8721
|
Nov. 13
|
28.7028
|
Nov. 7
|
29.9718
|
Nov. 14
|
28.8650
|
Nov. 8
|
28.9124
|
Nov. 15
|
28.8308
|
Average weekly
|
30.0418
|
Average weekly
|
28.7754
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 4.8 manat ($2.8) or 0.32 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,491 manat ($877.5).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Nov. 4
|
1,620.2275
|
Nov. 11
|-
|
Nov. 5
|
1,593.7330
|
Nov. 12
|
1,496.1700
|
Nov. 6
|
1,570.9700
|
Nov. 13
|
1,483.5050
|
Nov. 7
|
1,579.3340
|
Nov. 14
|
1,486.6925
|
Nov. 8
|
1,540.2000
|
Nov. 15
|
1,500.9980
|
Average weekly
|
1,580.8929
|
Average weekly
|
1,491.8413
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 93.8 manat ($55.1) or 3.2 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,914 manat ($1,714.6).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Nov. 4
|
3,084.6415
|
Nov. 11
|-
|
Nov. 5
|
3,032.0605
|
Nov. 12
|
2,870.6285
|
Nov. 6
|
3,016.0040
|
Nov. 13
|
2,900.8545
|
Nov. 7
|
3,054.0670
|
Nov. 14
|
2,923.3710
|
Nov. 8
|
3,056.2600
|
Nov. 15
|
2,964.4600
|
Average weekly
|
3,048.6066
|
Average weekly
|
2,914.8285
