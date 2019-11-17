By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by over 17.6 manat ($10.3) or 0.7 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,485 manat ($1,462).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Nov. 4 2,570.1365 Nov. 11 - Nov. 5 2,559.7665 Nov. 12 2,475.5485 Nov. 6 2,525.9535 Nov. 13 2,482.6120 Nov. 7 2,535.4735 Nov. 14 2,490.3470 Nov. 8 2,497.8780 Nov. 15 2,493.2200 Average weekly 2,537.8416 Average weekly 2,485.4318