Georgia exported products worth $370 million to Japan in 2018, the Produce Agency in Georgia told Trend in an interview.

"Among the leading export products, wine, scrap metal, residues of precious metals and unprocessed aluminum are especially noteworthy," the agency said.

According to the agency, Georgia sees Japan as a major trading partner in the field of exports.

"We attach particular importance to the diversification of export markets, and the growth of Georgian exports to Japan will help us achieve our goals," the agency said.

Produce Agency in Georgia, which operates under the management of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, is engaged in numerous large-scale projects in the exports including arranging participation of Georgian companies in exhibitions.

Thus, the main goal of the project "Trade in Georgia", implemented by Produce in Georgia Agency, is to give the international community opportunity to get familiar with the Georgian production.

As the agency noted, the project "Trade in Georgia" was launched in September 2018.

"Approximately 150 companies have already been registered in our database, which actively use services that the project offers. Information on manufacturers is disseminated across the EU", said the agency.

The Produce in Georgia program was set up in the summer of 2014 to stimulate local production and offers two main incentives: financial resources and infrastructure (land, buildings, etc.). In April 2017, the agency of the same name was created, which combined all state programs aimed at promoting the business sector and economic development of the country.

