By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan highly appreciates cooperation with the World Economic Forum (WEF), a leading organization in economic sphere. The fact that President Ilham Aliyev consistently attends the annual meetings of the Forum is a clear example of this cooperation.

Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said this while meeting the Head of the European and Eurasian offices of the World Economic Forum (WEF), member of the WEF Executive Committee Martina Larkin, Azerbaijani Embassy in Switzerland has reported November, 6.

“Azerbaijani government always pays attention to the WEF's Global Competitiveness Report”, Hajiyev stressed.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the successful implantation of the cooperation agreement signed between Azerbaijan and the WEF Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution during President Aliyev’s visit to Davos in January 2019.

Discussion of future opportunities, as well as broadening of collaboration and accomplishment issues of the agreement also were in the focus of attention.

In addition, the representatives of WEF drew attention to the importance and efficiency of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and other geopolitical topics.

Azerbaijan was first represented in the WEF by Heydar Aliyev in 1995 and this significant step taken in diplomatic, economic area, has been successfully followed by President Ilham Aliyev since 2007 when he first participated in Davos Forum.

President Ilham Aliyev’s last attendance at the Forum was notable in terms of his meeting with President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende on January 21, 2019.

Brende emphasized that Azerbaijan had taken resolute steps towards the fourth industrial revolution and praised the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Economic Forum. In his opinion, Azerbaijan`s economic cooperation with the neighboring and regional countries plays a crucial role in the development of regional countries.

Recently, President Ilham Aliyev noted importance WEF's Global Competitiveness Report, underlining that WEF was one of the leading international financial institutions in the world. Azerbaijan ranks 58th according to Global Competitiveness Index among 141 countries in 2019. Also, the country ranks 18th in the world in terms of the fight against organized crime and 30th with regards to public confidence in the police. It should be noted that Azerbaijan is in the 10th place on a global scale for the long-term strategy of the government, the state and its leadership.

