By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan strives to further improve the quality of services in the field of labor, employment, social protection and rehabilitation.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has concluded three contracts with Modus.K LLC for the design of three Centers for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST centers) in Baku, Trend reported referring to the website of public procurement.

According to the data, the total value of the contracts amounted to 495,600 manats.

Under the first contract, Modus.K assumes the obligation to design a DOST center in the Nizami district. Under the second contract, the company is obligated to design a DOST center in the Khazar district, and under the third one - to design a DOST center in the Binagadi district.

The cost of the signed contracts is 153,400 manats, 118,000 manats and 224,200 manats, respectively.

Note that the DOST centers are created to provide a significant part of state social services (labor and employment, types of social security, pensions, social insurance and other services) through operational simplified procedures.

It should be noted that the first DOST center under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population was opened in May 2019 in Yasamal district, Baku.

The citizens will be provided with 126 services in the fields of employment, labor, disability and social protection based on a single-window principle.

The citizens will be notified in advance of the right to use these or other services through digital systems or use of social security in the centers (pensions, benefits, social assistance, etc.). The notification will be sent to e-mail and messages. That is, a citizen, without going anywhere, for example, can get information about the availability of the right to receive a pension or social benefit. Persons can also be notified in a proactive way about the result of assessing their disability.

As many as 31 DOST centers are planned to be opened in Baku and regions by 2025: five in Baku, two in Sumgayit and Ganja, and the rest in other regions of the country. The services will be rendered to 2.8 million people.

