By Leman Mammadova

Digital Trade Hub plays an important role in enhancing entrepreneurs' access to global markets and benefiting from new technologies.

The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication has held a presentation in Estonia on the creation of cross-border centralized electronic resource between Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan and Estonia's e-Residency Program in the Estonian city of Vormsi.

The e-resource aims to provide Estonian and Azerbaijani electronic and mobile residents with easy access to public and private services, provide information on various business services and to increase the range of services.

This is the first initiative in the world to provide various public and private services from a single center to electronic and mobile residents. The initial prototype of the resource was presented within the presentation and caused great interest among the participants.

During the presentation at Estonia’s Digital Nation Hackathon, Nijat Asadli, Manager of the Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan under the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, informed participants about the integrated information platform to be created between Estonia and Azerbaijan for electronic and mobile residents to conduct cross-border e-commerce, provide mutual recognition and use of e-signatures.

As the first country providing electronic and mobile signature, Azerbaijan has attracted the attention of Estonian officials and participants, thus initial discussions for cooperation were laid.

More than 200participants from 18 countries, including the US, UK, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey, India, Russia, Ukraine and Georgia, joined Estonian Digital Nation Hackathon.

Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan, for the first time in the world history, presented the mobile signature (ASAN Signature) to non-resident Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, ISESCO Director General. Moreover, Azerbaijan was the second country to provide e-residency to foreigners after Estonia. The country presented e-residency to Kestutis Jankauskas, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

So far, e-residency through Digital Trade Hub has been presented in Turkey, Russia, Lithuania, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, France, Pakistan and India.

As part of e-government, e-residency is a new format for interaction between government authorities and business.

The formation of e-government in Azerbaijan is based on the international practice. Legal framework for its activity was established by the decrees “On approval of State Program (E-Azerbaijan) for the development of communication and information technologies in Azerbaijan in 2010-2012”, and “On approval of some measures for provision of electronic services by government agencies” dated May 23, 2011. The decree dated March 14, 2018, provides measures to develop e-government and transition to the digital government.

