Azerbaijan’s economy shows positive indicators of growth due to successful implementation of reforms, Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency Lina Vaitkeviciene said, Trend reports.

Vaitkeviciene made the remarks as part of the video project entitled “PREZIDENT. Musteqillik. Tehlukesizlik. Rifah”.

Increasing capacity of the economy, rising competitiveness and technological innovations’ level is decreasing Azerbaijan’s dependence on oil and gas exports, she said.

Agriculture, tourism, information and communication technologies, processing industries are the main priority areas in the development of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, she noted.

“Today they bear fruits of the strategy of diversification of the country’s economy,” she said. “With the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, a huge job was made in order to achieve such results as Azerbaijan has today. A favorable business environment was created as well as the reforms were carried out in customs, taxes and other areas. A lot of investments were made into infrastructure of the whole country - roads, highways, railways, airports, electrification and supplying with gas, as well as into creation free economic, industrial zones and districts. Agriculture and tourism sectors also received a lot of investments.”

“Today we see the results of the work carried out in the first half of 2019, Azerbaijani companies exported non-oil products worth about $980 million,” she added. “It is 15 percent more than in the same period of 2018. I think it is a good indicator.”

