Revenues made from the placement of manat bonds of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) will be directed to the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijan, a representative of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) Samir Ismayilov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, this will facilitate the access of SMEs to financial resources.

Ismayilov noted that other international financial institutions, such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), are also interested in issuing and placing manat bonds.

