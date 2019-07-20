By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) has handed over a local feed processing plant to local farmers and micro and small entrepreneurs engaged in the agricultural business.

These initiatives by the agency help enterprises contribute to satisfy feed demands and provide employment opportunities in the regions.

Facilities of the feed processing plant which was established within the framework of the Socio-Economic Development Activities project (SEDA) jointly implemented by the Government of Azerbaijan and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), can be used by residents of Aliabad and farmers from neighboring villages.

SEDA project aims to contribute to the advancement of the socio-economic development at the regional level in Azerbaijan by providing support for community-driven socio-economic projects.

As for the plant, production sites and warehouses have been established at the plant for the processing of feed, equipment for cleaning grain, grinding feed and grass has been installed. The total capacity of the equipment is two tons per hour.

As part of the SEDA project, a feed production plant was opened in the village of Gazangul (Zagatala region) this May and an incubator in the village of Garakli (Balakan region).

SEDA is revitalizing and supporting the establishment of Community Development Councils (CDCs) in more than 100 communities in the Aran, Guba-Khachmaz, and Ganja-Gazakh regions to increase community participation in socio-economic development at the local and regional levels. SEDA will implement 150 small scale socio-economic development projects in partnership with these communities.

