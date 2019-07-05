By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Successfully implemented reforms in social sphere improve welfare of the people and create sustainable social environment for them.

Sahil Babayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, has said that the orders of President Ilham Aliyev on increasing the minimum wage, individual wages and pensions, signed in 2019, will cover a total of 4.2 million citizens and the state will annually allocate 3.9 billion manat ($2.3 billion) to implement the measures.

He stressed that the two important social packages adopted by the head of state are historical decisions.

Babayev emphasized the first social package, the goal of which is ensuring increments, which was implemented in Azerbaijan in the first quarter this year.

He also reminded that bringing the minimum amount of labor pension from October 1, 2019, from 160 ($94) to 200 ($117) manats will allow increasing pensions of 660,000 citizens.

It is noteworthy that since March 1, the minimum wage in the country was raised to 180 manats ($106), the minimum pension to 160 manats ($94), and the presidential scholarship to 210 manats ($124).

In addition, from March 1, 2019, the monthly presidential pension to families of soldiers-internationalists killed, missing and declared dead by a court decision during fulfillment their duty as part of Soviet troops in Afghanistan, raised from 220 ($129.41) to 300 manats ($214.28).

On June 18, President Ilham Aliyev signed another package of orders for increase of public sector wages from September 1, 2019. In particular, the monetary allowance of military personnel and law enforcement officers will increase by 50 percent, by 20 percent - the salary of teachers who have undergone a diagnostic assessment, by 40 percent - the minimum wage, by 40 percent - the salary of a number of civil servants.

After the increase, the minimum wage in Azerbaijan will take the second place in purchasing power among CIS countries.

