Azerbaijan exported to Turkey 3 billion cubic meters of gas from Shah Deniz field in January-April 2019.

According to Turkey Energy Market Regulatory Authority, this is 48.4 percent higher than in the same period in 2018.

Azerbaijan accounted for 20.42 percent (724.88 million cubic meters) of the total gas supply to Turkey in April 2019. The gas supplies increased 2.5 times compared with April 2018.

In general, gas exports to Turkey amounted to 3.5 billion cubic meters in April this year, which is 3.26 percent less than compared to April 2018. At the same time, the share of pipeline gas accounted for 2.8 billion cubic meters (80.6 percent of all deliveries), and of LNG – to 688.01 million cubic meters (19.4 percent).

Along with Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia also supplied pipeline gas to Turkey in the reporting period.

As reported by Turkey Energy Market Regulatory Authority, the country imported 7.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan in 2018. Azerbaijan was the third largest gas supplier to Turkey last year, after Russia (23.64 billion cubic meters) and Iran (7.86 billion cubic meters).

Turkey imports natural gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). The South Caucasus Pipeline commissioned at the end of 2006 currently supplies Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

TANAP, along with TAP, is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project that envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijani Shah Deniz-2 gas field to European markets. TANAP gas pipeline was put into operation on June 12, 2018 in Eskisehir, Turkey. The first gas transportation to Turkey started on June 30, 2018.

TANAP, with a total length of 850 kilometers, is designed to carry 16 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually. Six billion cubic meters of the amount will be used to meet Turkey's demands, while the remaining 10 billion cubic meters will be sent to Europe.

This year, Azerbaijan supplied 790 million cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey via TANAP.

Turkey and Azerbaijan effectively use their economic and energy capabilities as well as the geopolitical position to expand bilateral and regional cooperation.

The two countries have gained good experience in the implementation of large-scale projects of international importance, which are well known in the region and the world such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, TANAP, the Southern Gas Corridor and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

