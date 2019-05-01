By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan, as a country with enormous food export potential and current possibilities, strives to capture new markets worldwide.

The country plans to export dairy products to Arab countries, especially milk, which quality standards fully meet foreign market’s requirements.

Recently, Samir Eyyubov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Milk and Dairy Products Producers and Exporters Association told Trend that Azerbaijan may begin exporting milk to Saudi Arabia.

Eyyubov noted that the main task of the Association is to meet the demand for milk and dairy products at the domestic market.

"We also plan to introduce new standards and are taking steps to stimulate the development of dairy farming in Azerbaijan," he said.

The Azerbaijan Milk and Dairy Products Producers and Exporters Association was established on January 26, 2018. Presently, the Association brings together 20 companies. Negotiations are underway with new companies.

Milk production in Azerbaijan in 1Q 2019 amounted to 467,500 tons, which is 2 percent more compared to 1Q 2018.

Azerbaijan has about 10 large dairy processing enterprises with annual production capacity of over 5,000 tons. Almost all types of dairy products - pasteurized milk, butter, cream, cottage cheese, cheese, sesame and milk powder are produced there. As many as 85 percent of domestic demand for these products is provided by local producers, while about 15 percent is met by imported goods.

Azerbaijan currently cooperates with U.S. in milk processing. Thus, a newly renovated milk collection and processing facility opened in Guneshli village of Saatli region. The facility will produce the first ever yellow cheese in Azerbaijan.

Also, Azerbaijan may set up a joint dairy venture with Belarus.

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

