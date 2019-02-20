By Trend

Azerbaijani delegation takes part in the preparatory meeting for the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC), to be held in Egypt from October 28 to November 22, 2019, a source in the country's telecommunications market told Trend on Feb. 20.

“Being a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Azerbaijan takes an active part in the preparation for the WRC, holds meetings and discussions on the issues affecting the country's interests,” the source said.

"The issues of technical readiness and compliance of frequency resources with global technology trends are mainly discussed,” the source said. “The discussions will continue until the end of the month."

The preparatory meeting for the conference is preparing a summary report to be used to support the WRC’s work.

The world radiocommunication conferences are held every three-four years. The WRC’s tasks include the analysis and, if necessary, the revision of the radiocommunication regulations, the international treaty governing the use of the radio spectrum frequency, and the geostationary and non-geostationary satellite orbits.

The revision is carried out on the basis of an agenda determined by the ITU Council, which takes into account the recommendations of previous world radiocommunication conferences.

The preliminary agenda of the world radiocommunication conferences is prepared four-six years in advance and the final agenda is prepared by the ITU Council two years before the conference with the consent of the majority of member-states.

According to the ITU charter, the WRC may reconsider the radiocommunication regulations, world-wide radiocommunications issues, give instructions to the Radio Regulations Board and the Radiocommunication Bureau and analyze their activity.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz