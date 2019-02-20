By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijani food products are showcased at PRODEXPO 2019 exhibition in Moscow to promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand and local products in the foreign markets.

The Azerbaijani products were awarded with a medal at the international exhibition "Prodexpo 2019".

As many as 31 Azerbaijani companies dealing with food, wine and other alcoholic beverages, showcased their products at the single stand.

Our products were highly appreciated by the exhibition organizers and foreign companies

Thus, the winners of the "Prodexpo International Wine Competition and Guide" contest were wines from Goygol Wine Plant - "Karabagh Chardonnay" gold, "Karabakh saperavi" silver, "Karabakh rose" bronze medal.

"Lay-Lay" confectionery product of "Ləzzət Qida Sənaye" LTD was awarded with gold medal at the international contest "Product of the Year 2019".

Negotiations were held, agreements were reached on export of Azerbaijani products.

Thus, Agro-Azerinvest, Sunfood company, as well as Naiqin Co-Tovuz Baltiya company have agreed to sign two contracts on export of pomegranate and quince wine with companies from Kazakhstan and China.

"Baku Conserv" has agreed to export fruit juices and jams with a large trading network located in Kaliningrad. Buta Agro held talks with the Belarusian largest chain of restaurants and Novosibirsk stores. Bina Agro and Crispa held negotiations on selling products with distributor companies from Russia and a number of major trading networks.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani company Azhazelnut has signed a contract for the export of 21 tons of hazelnuts to Russia, while the company A+Co signed a contract for the export of 20 tons of wine to Russia within the framework of exhibition. In turn, the Azerbaijani company Jalilabad Sherab-2 signed an agreement to export 100,000 bottles of wine to Russia.

The Azerbaijani company Gilan Agro and FMCG Group will supply canned products to Russia, the company Cuve will supply ​​hazelnuts, Aznar - pomegranate juice, D fruits - canned fruits and dried fruits, Tac - soft drinks, Buta Agro - fresh fruits and vegetables.

Prodexpo 2019 exhibition held on February 11-15 at Moscow Expo Center. This year, Azerbaijan became the general sponsor of this 26th international exhibition.

Prodexpo, organized by Expo Center with the support of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Agriculture, is the largest-scale exhibition of food industry products in Russia and Eastern Europe, which is among the top ten food exhibitions in the world.

More than 2,300 companies representing food products and various drinks from 65 countries are taking part in the exhibition with a total area of over 100,000 square meters. The 30 thematic halls offer a wide range of food, beverage and beverage industries.

The exhibition aims to enhance the competitiveness among the food manufacturers, expand the range of products, create new qualitative changes in the domestic food market, search new partners, and while determining the vector of activity in modern economic conditions to achieve new frontiers in business.

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @leman_888

