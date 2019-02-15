By Trend

Azerbaijan and the European Commission will discuss a draft agreement on common aviation space, a source in the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan told Trend Feb. 15.

The issue will be discussed during the visit of the European Commission delegation headed by Director-General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission Henrik Hololei to Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit of the delegation, the first meeting on the high-level transport dialogue between Azerbaijan and the EU will be held Feb. 19.

The agenda of the meeting includes issues of maritime and road safety, a transport investment plan, Europe-Asia communications strategy, digital tachographs, draft agreements on a common aviation area. The parties will also discuss other issues regarding the cooperation of Azerbaijan and the EU in the field of transport.

