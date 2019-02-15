By Trend
The prices for gold and palladium increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 15, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 7.14 manats to 2,232.0320 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 14compared to the price on Feb. 13.
The price of silver decreased by 0.0926 manats to 26.4959 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 2.3035 manats to 1,334.5850 manats.
The price of palladium decreased by 20.3065 manats to 2,413.3200 manats in the country.
|
Precious metals
|
Feb. 15, 2019
|
Feb. 14, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,232.0320
|
2,224.8920
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
26.4959
|
26.5885
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,334.5850
|
1,336.8885
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,413.3200
|
2,393.0135
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 15)
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz