By Trend

Precious metal prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 14, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 5.2955 manats to 2,110.7115 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 14 compared to the price on Dec. 13.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0999 manats to 24.969 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 7.7775 manats to 2,144.805 manats.

The price of platinum decreased by 16.303 manats to 1,353.4975 manats in the country.

Precious metals Dec. 14, 2018 Dec. 13, 2018 Gold XAU 2,110.7115 2,116.007 Silver XAG 24.969 25.0689 Platinum XPT 1,353.4975 1,369.8005 Palladium XPD 2,144.805 2,152.5825

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 14)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz