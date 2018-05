By Trend

The ceremony of signing the Memorandum of Understanding between the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan and the Anti-Corruption General Directorate with the Prosecutor General's Office was held in Baku May 8.

The Memorandum was signed by Chairman of State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev, and the Head of the Main Directorate Kamran Aliyev.

Story still developing

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz