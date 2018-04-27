By Rashid Shirinov

The receipt of applications for the 6th stage of the competition on grant financing of local IT-projects, held by Azerbaijan’s State Fund for Development of Information Technologies, will end on April 30, Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend on April 26.

The selection of applications started on March 1 this year. The final number of candidates in the 6th stage of the competition will be announced later.

After the receipt of applications is finished, the projects will pass a two-stage evaluation, which includes primary and comprehensive examination. Primary examination will take 15 working days, and the comprehensive one – 20 working days. Independent experts will be involved in the comprehensive examination, and after that, the Supervisory Board of the State Fund will take the final decision on grant financing.

Projects aimed at creating a network infrastructure on the basis of modern technologies as well as projects aimed at expanding IT and online services will also be eligible for the financial support of the State Fund.

A grant’s maximum amount can be 300,000 manats ($175,950). Small grants are envisaged in the amount of 10,000-100,000 manats ($5,870-58,650), medium – 100,000-200,000 manats ($58,650-117,300), while large – in the amount of 200,000-300,000 manats ($117,300-175,950).

The number of projects in the competitions held earlier by the State Fund amounted to 754, of which 112 projects received grant financing.

The State Fund for Development of Information Technologies was established by the presidential decree dated March 15, 2012. It operates under the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

The main objectives of the Fund are conducting of the state policy on development and support of small enterprises in scientific-technical sphere, providing them with direct financial assistance, training, which in turn will contribute to the creation of new jobs in the country.

