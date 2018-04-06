By Trend

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has expressed the readiness of his country to export medical services to Azerbaijan’s autonomous republic of Nakhchivan.

“Proper grounds exist for expansion of cooperation in the fields of industrial livestock production, medical treatment, and creation of pharmaceutical enterprises as well as dispatching physicians, tourism, transportation, and joint production,” the visiting foreign minister told Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

Speaking about existing cooperation between Iran and Nakhkchivan, he said the sides have already launched joint projects in power generation and dam construction.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic as part of his two-day visit to Azerbaijan this morning.

Zarif on Thursday attended the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), titled “Promoting International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development” in Baku.

---

