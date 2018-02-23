By Trend

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Othaimeen urged the member states to expedite the signing and ratification of the statute of OIC Labor Center, a specialized institution of the organization to be based in Baku, the Arab media reported.

Al-Othaimeen was speaking at the Fourth Session of the Islamic Conference of Labor Ministers on Feb. 21-22, in Jeddah.

Creating the center was proposed by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Second Session of the Islamic Conference of Labor Ministers, held in April 2013 in Baku.

He said at the conference that the reforms being held by Azerbaijan are aimed at eliminating unemployment, and the country’s experience may be useful for the OIC member states.

President Aliyev added that the creation of such a structure in Baku may strengthen cooperation of the organization’s member countries.

The proposal of Azerbaijani president received a unanimous support of the OIC member states.

During the subsequent events, the draft charter concept of the structure was prepared and submitted to the OIC member states for consideration.

After the charter is ratified by 10 countries, it will enter into force.

Joining efforts to solve issues of employment, social protection of citizens, and coordination of work in this sphere will be the main purposes of the OIC Labor Center.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz