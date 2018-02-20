By Trend

Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika increases authorized capital by 10 million manats, according to information published on the website of the country’s Corporate Information Disclosure Center.

For this purpose, the bank registered 4,081,660 shares with a nominal value of 2.45 manats each.

After capitalization, the bank’s authorized capital will reach 67.46 million manats.

Bank Respublika has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1992.

---

