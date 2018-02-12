By Trend

Schedule of the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku passenger train will change starting from Feb. 15, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend Feb. 12.

Changes in the schedule are related to the increase in train speed on the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway line, according to the message.

“Thus, departing from Baku at 21:50 (GMT +4), the train will arrive in Tbilisi at 10:30 (instead of 10:50),” the message said. “The train will depart from Tbilisi at 20:35 (instead of 19:45) and arrive in Baku at 09:00.”

Implementation of the project to overhaul the 600-km Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway started in October 2015.

To date, 450 kilometers of the railway have been overhauled.

---

