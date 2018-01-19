By Trend

HP is recalling faulty laptop batteries in Azerbaijan.

In a statement published on Jan. 19, the company said the batteries which can cause fire have been sold in bundles with certain HP laptops from December 2015 to December 2017.

Faulty batteries have also been sold as accessories or delivered as a replacement from official HP stores or accredited representatives. Users can address HP service centers for replacement of the batteries.

Laptops of below listed brands can have faulty batteries:

- HP ProBook series 64x G2 & G3, series 65x G2 & G3 (‘x’ stands for 0 or 5);

- HP x360;

- HP ENVY m6;

- HP Pavilion x360;

- HP 11;

- HP ZBook mobile workstations (17 G3, 17 G4 and Studio G3).

Users of HP devices must ensure their laptops are not listed above. HP also developed a BIOS update for the devices the batteries of which are recalled. The update will switch battery to “safe mode”.

You can get information on the BIOS update through this link. After the battery is switched to “safe mode” users will be able to safely use their laptops or mobile workstations by connecting them to a charger.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz