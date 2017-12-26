By Rashid Shirinov

The service “SAF - Secure Internet” of the state Internet service provider AztelekomNet will be free from December 29, 2017 to January 7, 2018, the company told Trend on December 26.

Within 10 days, users will be able to test the service free of charge by activating it through the personal cabinet on aztelekom.net.

“The monthly subscription fee for the use of SAF service is 1.5 AZN ($0.88). Since the service will be offered to users for free in the specified period, the monthly subscription fee will not be accrued until the expiration of 10 days," said the company.

Nowadays, children start their acquaintance with high technology and the Internet from early infancy. Adults must realize the psychological danger the Internet use can pose, and therefore, they must use all means to prevent this danger.

The Secure Internet service gives users the opportunity of filtering unwanted Internet content. This allows protect the younger generation from the influence of inappropriate websites by restricting access to them. These are web pages with adult content, gambling, profanity, information that promote violence, and other unwanted content.

Users are granted access only to trusted Internet websites which have been filtered and contain only useful information. Moreover, the user can at any time activate and deactivate the filtering of Internet content. It is also possible to create “white” and “black” lists and include relevant content in them.

It is noteworth that in Azerbaijan, the population, including children, is highly computerized. Today, the number of Internet users in the country exceeded 7.8 million, accounting for about 78.2 percent of the country’s population, according to Statistical project Internet World Stats. Azerbaijan ranks first among the countries of Post-Soviet region for the level of broadband internet penetration.

