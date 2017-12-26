By Trend

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order appointing Fakhri Kazimov as the chairman of the Management Board of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

Cabinet of Ministers was tasked to prepare proposals on bringing the acts of the president of Azerbaijan in compliance with this order within two months and submit them to the president.

President Aliyev has also signed an order appointing members of the Board of Trustees of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

Under the decree, the following persons have been appointed as members of the Board of Trustees of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund:

Sevinj Hasanova – Deputy Economy Minister of Azerbaijan;

Emin Huseynov – First Deputy Finance Minister of Azerbaijan;

Idris Isayev – Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan;

Vadim Khubanov – Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan;

Kamil Heydarov – Head of the Sector for Monetary and Fiscal Policy Issues of the Department for Economic Policy and Industrial Issues of the Azerbaijani President’s Administration.

---

