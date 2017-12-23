By Trend

The Association of Manufacturers of Building Materials of Azerbaijan proposes to exempt the import of raw materials necessary for production within the country from customs duties, Elkhan Bashirov, the Association’s chairman and president of Matanat-A company, told reporters in Baku.

Bashirov said this will allow reducing the cost of production. Meanwhile, he spoke about another problem related to transportation costs of companies.

“About 30 percent of the cost of building materials account for their transportation via railway, vehicles and sea. We think the transportation costs should account for a maximum of 5 percent of the production cost,” said Bashirov.

The third important issue for today, continued Bashirov, is the subsoil use tax.

Currently, in Azerbaijan enterprises should pay not only for subsoil use permit, but also pay the subsoil use tax.

Moreover, there are also land tax and production tax.

