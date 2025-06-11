Azerbaijan, Germany deepen energy ties with landmark gas deal

11 June 2025 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Germany have taken a significant step in energy cooperation with the signing of a long-term natural gas supply agreement between SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan) and Germany's state-owned energy firm SEFE (Securing Energy for Europe) during the Baku Energy Week. The 10-year contract envisions annual gas deliveries to Europe gradually increasing to 15 TWh—approximately 1.5 billion cubic meters.

