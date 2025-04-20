Pipelines and Power: How Türkiye, Azerbaijan rewriting regional energy politics
In an era where energy policy is increasingly wielded as a tool of diplomacy, the deepening alliance between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is as much about politics as it is about pipelines. The recently ratified Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Natural Gas—first signed in Istanbul in May 2024—does more than commit two states to expanded gas trade. It signals the maturing of a strategic axis that is recalibrating the balance of energy power in the region.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!