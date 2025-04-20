Pipelines and Power: How Türkiye, Azerbaijan rewriting regional energy politics

20 April 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In an era where energy policy is increasingly wielded as a tool of diplomacy, the deepening alliance between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is as much about politics as it is about pipelines. The recently ratified Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Natural Gas—first signed in Istanbul in May 2024—does more than commit two states to expanded gas trade. It signals the maturing of a strategic axis that is recalibrating the balance of energy power in the region.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.