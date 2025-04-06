Azerbaijan’s currency shift: is dollar losing ground
In the early months of 2025, Azerbaijan’s banking sector saw a noticeable shift in currency transactions. While the total value of US dollar transactions has dropped sharply, a surprising increase in euro purchases and sales signals a potentially important change in the country’s economic dynamics. These changes, while subtle, may offer a glimpse into broader economic trends that are shaping the nation's future.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!