Azerbaijan welcomes first investment from Mexico amid broader foreign investment growth

31 March 2025 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In 2024, a noteworthy yet modest development in Azerbaijan's economic landscape occurred with the entry of direct foreign investment from Mexico. For the first time, Mexico contributed $5.2 million to Azerbaijan’s economy, marking a milestone in the relationship between the two nations. Although this investment accounted for just 0.1% of the total direct foreign investments flowing into Azerbaijan, it holds symbolic significance. This marks the beginning of what could be a growing economic relationship between the two countries, although one must acknowledge that it still represents a small fraction of the overall investment climate in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s total direct foreign investment for 2024 exceeded $7 billion, reflecting a 5.83% increase from the previous year. The increase in foreign investments demonstrates that Azerbaijan continues to attract interest from global investors, largely driven by its energy sector, strategic location, and ongoing infrastructure developments. The $388.1 million increase in total investments is encouraging and suggests that Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a key player in regional and global economic discussions. Yet, despite this overall positive trend, the Mexican investment remains relatively small in comparison to the major sources of foreign capital flowing into Azerbaijan, such as from European, Middle Eastern, and regional partners.

What stands out most is the fact that, prior to 2024, Mexico had not invested in Azerbaijan at all. This underscores how fresh and potentially pivotal this new avenue of foreign capital is. The question arises: What led to this development, and how might this small yet symbolic investment evolve over time? A closer look reveals that Mexico’s emerging role in Azerbaijan’s economic framework could reflect the broader trend of increasing diversification in the country’s foreign investment sources. With rising global connectivity, economies that were once distant from Azerbaijan—like Mexico—are beginning to explore economic partnerships, likely driven by the mutual interest in energy, infrastructure, and potential trade collaborations.

This moment of investment diversification in Azerbaijan is important for the country’s long-term economic strategy. Historically, Azerbaijan’s foreign investment has been concentrated in a handful of regions and industries, most notably in the oil and gas sector. While the country has made strides in diversifying its economy, attracting foreign capital from varied regions and industries, such as Mexico, offers an opportunity to broaden its economic ties and reduce dependence on a limited number of investors. The injection of capital from new and unexpected sources like Mexico can also serve as a potential buffer against global financial volatility, which can disproportionately affect markets reliant on investments from a single region or sector.

However, the fact that the Mexican investment is still so small compared to other contributors is indicative of a broader challenge Azerbaijan faces: the need to cultivate sustained and meaningful foreign investment beyond just energy. The fact that direct foreign investment to Azerbaijan saw an overall decline of 43.3% in investments flowing out of the country is also a concerning trend. Azerbaijani investors placed $1.8 billion abroad in 2024, marking a significant decrease from 2023 levels. This trend highlights a dual challenge for Azerbaijan—while it seeks to attract more foreign capital, it also faces increasing capital flight, suggesting that domestic investors may be looking for more opportunities elsewhere.

To turn this situation around, Azerbaijan must focus on not only attracting new investments but also ensuring that those investments are sustained. Creating an environment that fosters innovation and diversification in industries beyond energy will be key. Agriculture, tourism, technology, and manufacturing should all be areas where Azerbaijan looks to expand its attractiveness as an investment destination. For now, the $5.2 million from Mexico may seem like a small drop in the ocean, but it could well be the beginning of a larger and more varied economic partnership that will serve Azerbaijan well in the years to come.

In conclusion, the increase in foreign direct investment from Mexico, while modest, is a significant first step in broadening Azerbaijan’s economic partnerships. At the same time, the country faces the challenge of mitigating capital flight and ensuring the sustainability of foreign investments across different sectors. Azerbaijan must continue to diversify its economy and create an environment where both foreign and domestic investments can thrive in tandem.