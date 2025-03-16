16 March 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu

The shifting dynamics of the global order bring new questions to the forefront. The old norms have faded, and the formation of new mechanisms and rules is now inevitable. The 12th Global Baku Forum, held in the capital, stood as a vivid reminder of this transformation, addressing various crucial issues. It is no coincidence that the central theme of the event was “Rethinking World Order”.

Baku itself felt a distinct sense of renewal during the forum, with participants engaged in active discussions on global health, youth issues, gender security, emerging technologies, peace, regional stability, and other critical matters.

The forum not only highlighted Azerbaijan’s global standing but also reinforced the country’s bridge-building role in international frameworks. Reflecting on Azerbaijan’s development over the past three decades, it is clear that the country’s growth has occurred against the backdrop of global shifts and challenges. Having faced occupation and economic-political turbulence, Azerbaijan has emerged stronger through adversity.

Today, not only in global forums but across the world, topics like the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine conflict dominate discussions. Just a few years ago, the Garabagh issue was a key topic in many panels, with various organizations making it a central part of political agendas. However, the resolution of the issue remained elusive. Azerbaijani territories were still under Armenian occupation, and international organizations often approached the issue with double standards. The importance of self-reliance and a robust defense system became glaringly evident in such a context. Azerbaijan had long understood the emptiness of promises made by certain organizations, a lesson that now echoes in the case of Ukraine.

Deep dive into global power shifts: insights from President Aliyev

On the first day of the forum, President Ilham Aliyev clarified many of these complex issues in an interview with Euronews, a prominent European television news network.

"As far as we are concerned, I think our understanding of the global order was absolutely correct because we did not rely on any institution or anyone with respect to our national interests. Whether it's a war between Russia and Ukraine, or a situation in the Middle East, tensions in Africa, or some other parts of the world, countries should understand that their destiny is in their hands," Aliyev stated.

These remarks responded directly to the ongoing debate surrounding the resolution of the 30-year Garabagh conflict. The president’s comments shed light on Azerbaijan’s stance toward international institutions, which had failed to bring about meaningful change. Especially in the aftermath of the 2020 Second Garabagh War (also the Patriotic War), some organizations' responses seemed to prioritize other concerns over Armenian crimes in the region. The way some international bodies behaved made it appear as though they were more concerned with the end of the Garabagh conflict than with ensuring peace—because the resolution of the conflict meant the cessation of their relevance in the region.

As President Aliyev emphasized, Azerbaijan did not depend on external organizations or foreign powers, as it was clear that situations in the Middle East and Ukraine would follow similar patterns. In this context, Azerbaijan learned the importance of sovereignty and self-reliance long before others.

Even after the Garabagh conflict ended, the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia has faced ongoing hurdles. Instead of supporting this process, certain European politicians, including representatives from France and the European Parliament, have resorted to provocation, worsening tensions in the region. These actions seem aligned with the interests of Armenian lobbies, rather than advancing peace.

At the same time, as the trial of war criminals in Azerbaijan unfolds, certain European political figures are attempting to distort the narrative surrounding the conflict. These politicians, knowingly supporting an occupying state like Armenia, end up tarnishing their own careers with baseless accusations against Azerbaijan. They should take note of the downfall of previous biased political leaders, who suffered consequences for their actions—but evidently, some are blind to the fact that they may share the same fate.