Tuesday March 11 2025

Industrial zones lead Azerbaijan’s push for economic transformation [ANALYSIS]

11 March 2025 13:57 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Over the past five years, Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector has grown by 25% in real terms, while the non-oil and gas industry has expanded by 1.6 times. This transformation has led to an increase in the sector’s share of GDP to over 60%, reflecting a shift toward a more diversified and sustainable economy. In 2024, industrial zones played a crucial role in non-oil and gas industrial output, with their contribution rising by...

